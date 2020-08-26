Polytechnic Student Arrested for 'Sexually Assaulting' Minor Girl in Tamil Nadu

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a student of a polytechnic college here, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old boy took the victim, a class 9 student, to an isolated spot near Peelamedu in the city and "raped" her on August 24.

The matter came to light after the girl told her parents about her plight, following which a complaint was lodged, they said. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Wednesday, they added.