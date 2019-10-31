Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Polythene Ban Stops 'Mishri' Offerings at Ayodhya's Ram temple

No other sweet, like 'laddoos', are permitted in the complex. The practice is being followed since 2002 on the orders of the apex court for security reasons.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Polythene Ban Stops 'Mishri' Offerings at Ayodhya's Ram temple
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ayodhya: Devotees at the makeshift Ram Janambhoomi temple are unable to offer "prasad" to the deity because of the ban on polythene.

Devotees, for security reasons, are allowed to carry "Prasad" that comprises only "mishri" (sugar crystals) and "ilaichi dana" (sugar balls) in transparent polythene bags. The sellers sometimes, add dried coconut pieces and peanuts in the prasad.

No other sweet, like "laddoos", are permitted in the complex. The practice is being followed since 2002 on the orders of the apex court for security reasons.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, during his Ayodhya visit for "Deepotsav" on October 26, had expressed displeasure that polythene bags were still in use in the holy city, despite the ban on plastic.

The district administration immediately ordered the local shopkeepers not to use plastic bags for "prasad".

However, in the absence of an alternative, the prasad sellers stopped selling the same.

"As per security guidelines, the prasad can be carried into the temple complex only in a transparent bag. We cannot even use brown paper bags and there is no alternative at present to transparent plastic bags which have been banned," said Ram Asrey, a local seller.

Commissioner Manoj Misra, who is also the receiver of the disputed site, said that there was no ban on offering 'prasad' and the ban was only on plastic bags.

He said that arrangements were being made to prove transparent butter paper to the sellers so that they can pack the 'prasad' in it.

The priest of the makeshift temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, meanwhile admitted that there had been a 'drastic' reduction in the number of devotees who come to offer 'prasad' in the past four days.

"There has been an increase in the number of devotees but only a few are bringing 'prasad' with them," he said.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma has urged the district administration to provide an alternative at the earliest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram