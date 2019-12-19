Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pompeo Discusses with India 5G, Other Risks Posed by Chinese-made Telecom Giants

The 5G issue was discussed during the second edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the Washington on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pompeo Discusses with India 5G, Other Risks Posed by Chinese-made Telecom Giants
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (PTI)

Washington: The US has discussed with India the "risks" posed by Chinese-made communication networks, including 5G, pose to the treasured freedoms, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, amidst the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants.

President Donald Trump has asked American firms to stop doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, alleging that it was a tool of Chinese intelligence.

Pompeo told reporters at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Defence Secretary Mark Esper that the 5G issue was discussed during the second edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US here on Wednesday.

"And on China, we discussed the risks that Chinese-built communication networks, including 5G, pose to our treasured freedoms and how China's unfair and predatory economic activity in the Indo-Pacific presents a risk to those very freedoms," Pompeo said.

Asserting that 5G networks will form the backbone of future economies and critical infrastructure, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus earlier this month said the stakes are too high to allow these vital networks to be provided and serviced by vendors open to manipulation by authoritarian regimes.

"Chinese telecommunications firms such as Huawei and ZTE must comply with the directives of the government of the People's Republic of China, without any meaningful checks and balances that would prevent misuse of data," Ortagus said.

"The United States urges all countries, including our partners and allies, to adopt national security policies that would prevent untrusted vendors from accessing any part of their future 5G networks," Ortagus had said.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

The 5G networking standard is seen as critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram