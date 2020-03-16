Take the pledge to vote

India
1-min read

Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss Coronavirus on Phone as US & India Seek Joint Efforts to Battle Outbreak

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss Coronavirus on Phone as US & India Seek Joint Efforts to Battle Outbreak
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (PTI)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held a discussion on the coronavirus crisis over the phone, the State Department said here.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

The phone call between the two leaders occurred on March 14, she said.

