Pondicherry Univ Student Raises Rs 2 Lakh for Kerala Floods By Sketching Portraits for Donors

In an unique initiative, a 22-year-old student of Pondicherry University raised Rs 2 lakh for the flood-affected victims in Kerala by sketching portraits of people who would donate over Rs 2000 to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.As help from all across the world keeps pouring in for Kerala, which is battling the worst deluge in a century, the young artiste Jazeel, has begun a Facebook fundraising drive #artforrescue to help the victims. He is drawing portraits of the donors in return of their charity work.“Transfer Rs 2000 to CM's Relief Fund, send me the screenshot of bank transaction summary along with your photo, and get a portrait done. WhatsApp: +919497397232,” Jazeel, who is specialised in sketching portraits using a pen, wrote on his Facebook wall.After the campaign kicked off, people from different parts of the country started responding to his post and over 50 requests have been received so far taking the total amount to over Rs two lakhs."I appealed to people to send a screenshot of the transaction summary they have contributed to flood relief fund along with their photo. I drew their portrait and sent it to them via email. By doing this, I have received transaction details of more than two lakh rupees and still counting," Jazeel says."A lot of people from foreign countries are also approaching me with portrait requests. In one such case, an individual has given Rs 35,000," says Jazeel, adding that he is trying to send the portraits at the earliest.Jazeel, who hails from Narikkuni in Kozhikode district is a first year MSc electronic media student at Pondicherry University.