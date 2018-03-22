English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pondicherry University BCA, BSCCS Semester Exam Results declared at pondiuni.edu.in, Apply for Re-valuation Before April 2
The varsity has published the results of Bachelor of Compute Applications (BCA) for Semester 1 to Semester 6 and the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science.
Screen grab of the official website of Pondicherry University.
Pondicherry University BCA, BSCCS Semester Exam Results have been declared on Thursday by the Pondicherry University on its official website - pondiuni.edu.in.
The varsity has published the results of Bachelor of Compute Applications (BCA) for Semester 1 to Semester 6 and the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science.
Pondicherry University has released results in the past week for various UG and PG Courses. Candidates who had appeared for the Semester exams can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.pondiuni.edu.in/
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations' tab given at the top navibar
Step 3: Click on 'Examination Results'
Step 4: Enter your Register/Roll Number, Select Degree, Select Exam and click on Submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://result.pondiuni.edu.in/candidate.asp
'Attention: Students who are Interested and eligible for Re-valuation are requested to visit the concerned colleges to apply for Re-valuation. From this time onwards Students need not apply for online re-valuation, instead colleges will collect the Re-valuation details and submit the same in online Re-valuation System except MBBS Course,' read a notification flashing on the official website. The last date to apply for Re-valuation is 2nd April 2018.
