Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 became mandatory from Sunday and asked the people to carry with them the certificates of vaccination as there would be checking by the health authorities.

Talking to reporters after visiting a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in neighbouring Villianoor to see for herself the implementation of the vaccination drive, she said, “The government is keen to ensure that Puducherry emerges as a fully vaccinated Union Territory."

She said no stone was left unturned to reach the goal and vaccination was aimed at protecting the people against pandemic and also to prevent the occurrence of the new variant of the virus – Omicron.

She was all-praise for the health staff in implementing the vaccination programme even on Sundays. “People should extend their cooperation," she said The territorial administration announced last week that vaccination would be mandatory in the Union Territory and those skipping the inoculation would face penal action under the Public Health Act. Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G.Sriramulu and a host of officials of the Department of Health were present.

The Union Territory has so far administered the vaccine to 13,06,706 people, according to a press release.

Puducherry reported 15 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,29,217, a senior official of Department of Health said on Sunday. No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions in the union territory and the death toll remained at 1,877. The number of active cases stood at 208 which included 47 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 161 were in home isolation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.