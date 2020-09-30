Pondy Govt Staff Told To Contribute Towards COVID-19 Fund

Puducherry:: The Finance Department here on Wednesday issued a circular requesting all employees of government departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous and local bodies to contribute their one-day salary to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The circular listed the procedure of depositing the sum in the account opened by the government to mop up funds to manage the pandemic.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had already announced that he would contribute his one-month’s pension amount available to him as an ex-Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry. He appealed to his ministerial colleagues and legislators, industrial units and business community to make contributions to the fund.

The Chief Minister has been stating that the Centre had not come to the rescue of the territorial government with funds for battling the pandemic. “The money is needed to appoint doctors, nursing staff and other staff of hospitals and also to purchase equipment and medicine for treatment of the COVID-19 patients in government hospitals,” he has been saying.

Narayanasamy had also placed a request before the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently during a meeting with the latter in Delhi to sanction Rs 700 crore to Puducherry. He had stated that the Central Minister had agreed to the plea of the territorial government.

The government has also been going ahead with its plan to raise open market borrowing by auctioning government securities. With the rise in number of patients, the necessity to strengthen the infrastructure has arisen for the government.

The Health Department has scaled up testing of samples every day to zero in on patients with symptoms of coronavirus necessitating their admission to hospitals.

