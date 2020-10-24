Pondy Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, CM V Narayanasamy Greet People on Ayudha Pooja

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the eve of 'Ayudha Pooja' festival. In her message, Bedi said Ayudha pooja is an important part of 'navarathri' festival that is celebrated in different ways across the nation.

She said Ayudha pooja is also celebrated as Saraswathi pooja in the South. She wished the people would be blessed with prosperity and celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

In his message, the Chief Minister too appealed to the people to follow virus safety protocols during Ayudha Pooja and other festivals.