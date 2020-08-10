INDIA

1-MIN READ

Pondy Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to JIPMER

He was admitted to JIPMER, director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

  • PTI Puducherry
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, 245 new cases were reported in the Union Territory taking the total number of infections so far to 5,624, Kumar said in a press release.

