Pondy Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to JIPMER

He was admitted to JIPMER, director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.
August 10, 2020
Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Meanwhile, 245 new cases were reported in the Union Territory taking the total number of infections so far to 5,624, Kumar said in a press release.
