The Bhakra Management Board (BBMB) dam authorities is set to release 49,000 cusecs water from Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday afternoon. The decision was taken after the water level in the dam rose by 11.11 feet in the past 36 hours.BBMB Assistant Design Engineer (ADE) Arun Bhatia said more than 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam would be released at 3 pm on Tuesday. Bhatia told PTI that reservoir level or water level of Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, reached at 1386.84 feet-mark on Monday at 11 pm against the danger level of 1390 feet."49,000 cusecs of water would be released on Tuesday afternoon," he added. There is no need to panic, he said. "However, the residents of low-lying areas in HP and neighbouring Punjab should remain vigilant. The authorities have also been asked to make all kinds of preparations," he said.Meanwhile, forty-five people, including 35 students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district are missing after heavy snowfall in the region, news agency ANI reported late on Monday.ANI quoted Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, Ankit Bhati, as saying that the students had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, but now they've lost contact.A group of eight people, comprising a woman from Brunei Sanjida Tuba, a man from The Netherlands Abby Lim and six Indian nationals — Priyanka Vora, Payal Desai, Dipika, Divya Aggarwal, Abhinav Chandel and Ashok — had also gone from Lahaul-Spiti. However, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Keylong Amar Singh Negi later informed that all the eight travellers were safe at the district's Koksar camp.In the wake of the inclement weather, all schools and colleges in Punjab will remain closed on Tuesday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has issued a 'red alert' on Monday and asked asked district authorities to maintain vigil.According to a report in The Tribune, disaster control rooms have been activated and all officials have been directed to remain on standby for the next 72 hours. Officials in the control room of the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department said that towards 6 pm, the water inflow to the three dams had reduced compared with the inflow over the last 12 hours."Red alert has been issued in view of incessant rain in the state", a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said. District authorities in catchment areas of rivers have been asked to make sufficient arrangements of boats for any rescue operation, he said.(With inputs from PTI)