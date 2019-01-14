English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pongal 2019: Farmers of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore Record High Sales Ahead of Festivities
According to the farmers of the Cuddalore district, there is an increase in revenue this year compared to the previous years, as they have brought more products than they sowed for Pongal this time.
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning on 4th January 2017. (File image: Reuters)
Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Pongal, farmers'market in Cuddalore district is buzzing with festivity. Farmers are selling their own produce of sugercane, turmeric, vegetables are sold in one market at cheaper rates and hence, all the people are coming pouring out to the place. According to the farmers, there is an increase in revenue this year compared to the previous years, as they have brought more products than they sowed for Pongal this time.
Preethy, a native of the district who visited the market said, "We have come from Bangalore to Cudalore for Pongal celebrations. All the people come to this market to buy all the items necessary for the festival. It is also cheaper than the other places and hence more people prefer coming here,"
Boghi is celebrated ahead of Pongal where people collect all the old materials and burn them. To mark boghi celebrations, people in Cuddalore district are buying meat to prepare sumptuous lunch. At Karamani Kuppam market in the district, dried fish, country chicken, mutton are sold in large quantities.
Nagaraj, another resident said, "This market is always famous for Pongal. Compared to other markets, all the items are cheapetr here. Even chicken and mutton are available in this market and the prices are cheaper whioch is why most of us come her to buy the necessary items. "
Apart from these, decorative items for the cow to celebrate Mattu Pongal which is a part of the three day Pongal festival dedicated to cattle, are also sold in the market.
Pongal is the most popular festival in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a festival to thank the Sun God to help yield better crops which in turn will be the only source of livelihood for the farmers.
Pongal is the most popular festival in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a festival to thank the Sun God to help yield better crops which in turn will be the only source of livelihood for the farmers.
