Ponnani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Ponnani Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IUML 148895 49.72% E. T. Mohammed Basheer Leading IND 99962 33.38% P.V. Anvar Puthan Veettil BJP 38363 12.81% Rema SDPI 5207 1.74% Adv. K.C. Nazeer IND 5080 1.70% Sameera Pa NOTA 1963 0.66% Nota IND -- -- Muhammed Basheer Koyissery IND -- -- Bindu IND -- -- Muhammed Basheer Nechiyan IND -- -- Muhammed Basheer Mangalassery IND -- -- Poonthura Siraj IND -- -- Anwar P.V. Alumkuzhi IND -- -- Anvar P.V. Raseena Manzil

7. Ponnani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Ponnani is 93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, E T Mohammed Basheer of IUML won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 25,410 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 43.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, E T Muhammed Basheer of MUL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 82,684 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled. MUL had a vote share of 50.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.18% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ponnani was: E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,74,106 men, 6,06,683 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ponnani is: 10.7801 75.9189Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पोन्नानी, केरल (Hindi); পোন্নানি, কেরল (Bengali); पोन्नानी, केरळ (Marathi); પોન્નાની, કેરલા (Gujarati); பொன்னானி, கேரளா (Tamil); పొన్నాని, కేరళ (Telugu); ಪೊನ್ನಾನಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); പൊന്നാനി, കേരള (Malayalam).