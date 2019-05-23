English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ponnani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ponnani (പൊന്നാനി) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Ponnani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Ponnani is 93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, E T Mohammed Basheer of IUML won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 25,410 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 43.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, E T Muhammed Basheer of MUL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 82,684 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled. MUL had a vote share of 50.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ponnani was: E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,74,106 men, 6,06,683 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ponnani Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ponnani is: 10.7801 75.9189
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पोन्नानी, केरल (Hindi); পোন্নানি, কেরল (Bengali); पोन्नानी, केरळ (Marathi); પોન્નાની, કેરલા (Gujarati); பொன்னானி, கேரளா (Tamil); పొన్నాని, కేరళ (Telugu); ಪೊನ್ನಾನಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); പൊന്നാനി, കേരള (Malayalam).
IUML
E. T. Mohammed Basheer
Ponnani Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IUML
148895
49.72%
E. T. Mohammed Basheer
IND
99962
33.38%
P.V. Anvar Puthan Veettil
BJP
38363
12.81%
Rema
SDPI
5207
1.74%
Adv. K.C. Nazeer
IND
5080
1.70%
Sameera Pa
NOTA
1963
0.66%
Nota
IND
--
--
Muhammed Basheer Koyissery
IND
--
--
Bindu
IND
--
--
Muhammed Basheer Nechiyan
IND
--
--
Muhammed Basheer Mangalassery
IND
--
--
Poonthura Siraj
IND
--
--
Anwar P.V. Alumkuzhi
IND
--
--
Anvar P.V. Raseena Manzil
