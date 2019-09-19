Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ponzi Scam: CBI Arrests Former Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association

CBI has arrested, former honorary secretary of Odisha Cricket Association, Asirbad Behera on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court in the case.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ponzi Scam: CBI Arrests Former Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former honorary secretary of Odisha Cricket Association, Asirbad Behera from Cuttack in connection with a probe into a ponzi scam involving the Artha Tatwa (AT) group, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has arrested Behera on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court in the case, they said.

The agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet on August 27 making Behera an accused in the case, they said.

In its charge sheet, the agency has alleged that the Association, through Behera, the then honorary secretary, acted in a criminal conspiracy with the Artha Tatwa group and promoted it to boost its credibility in the eyes of public, they said.

It helped in attracting more investment in the different ponzi schemes floated by the Artha Tatwa group.

It is alleged that the accused received a sum of Rs one crore (approx.) from the said group of companies in the garb of sponsorship of the Odisha Ranjit Cricket Team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram