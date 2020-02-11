Poonam Azad (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Poonam Azad of congress is trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Poonam Azad is a Indian National Congress candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Poonam Azad's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 53 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 9.4 crore which includes Rs. 3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.5 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 69.6 lakh of which Rs. 21.7 lakh is self income. Poonam Azad's has total liabilities of Rs. 67.6 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sangam Vihar are: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP), Poonam Azad (INC), Suresh Choudhary (BSP), Kali Paswan (PPID), Rambhavan Ojha (MNP), Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU), Harit Kumar (SBP), Maya (IND), Sachin Choudhary (IND).

