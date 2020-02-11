Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Poonam Azad (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Poonam Azad of congress is trailing
Live election result status of Poonam Azad (पूनम आजाद) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Sangam Vihar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Poonam Azad has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Poonam Azad is a Indian National Congress candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Poonam Azad's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 53 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 9.4 crore which includes Rs. 3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.5 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 69.6 lakh of which Rs. 21.7 lakh is self income. Poonam Azad's has total liabilities of Rs. 67.6 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sangam Vihar are: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP), Poonam Azad (INC), Suresh Choudhary (BSP), Kali Paswan (PPID), Rambhavan Ojha (MNP), Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU), Harit Kumar (SBP), Maya (IND), Sachin Choudhary (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Poonam Azad (INC) in 2020 Sangam Vihar elections.
