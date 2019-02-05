Poonam Mahajan Faces Backlash After Calling Pawar 'Shakuni Mama', Mamata Didi 'Manthara'

BJP leader Poonam Mahajan faced backlash from the Nationalist Congress Party after she compared its leader, Sharad Pawar with the Mahabaratha character - Shakuni Mama – at a campaign rally on Sunday.In her address, Mahajan had also referred to Mamata Banerjee as 'Manthara', a character from the Ramayana.Through late night on Monday till the early hours of Tuesday, NCP's youth wing put out posters referring to the murder of Poonam Mahajan's father - BJP leader Pramod Mahajan by her uncle Praveen Mahajan – to hit back."Dear little sparrow, forget the stories of Ramayan and Mahabharata. The country wants to know why Praveen killed Pramod," the NCP posters said.When asked about this retort, NCP leader Jitendra Avhad said, "Sharad Pawarji and Pramod Mahajan ji shared a very warm relation. She had no business making such personal attacks on a leader of such a high stature. She should have thought it through before opening her mouth. Maharashtra had never seen such a low in its political discourse till now.," he told News18.Mahajan was unavailable for comments.On Sunday evening, during the CM Chashak rally in Mumbai, Mahajan had said, "Modiji is like the Sun. The alliance of the opposition is not Mahagathbandhan, but Mahathagbandhan (alliance of the crooked). They are all trying to stop the chariot of the Sun (Narendra Modi's rule). Mamata is the Manthara, the terror-making machine of Kolkata; while Sharad Pawar is Shakuni mama."Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also attacked the opposition in the rally.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.