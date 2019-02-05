English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poonam Mahajan Faces Backlash After Calling Pawar 'Shakuni Mama', Mamata Didi 'Manthara'
Through late night on Monday till the early hours of Tuesday, NCP's youth wing put out posters referring to the murder of Poonam Mahajan's father - BJP leader Pramod Mahajan by her uncle Praveen Mahajan – to hit back.
File photo of BJP leader Poonam Mahajan (Image: PTI).
Mumbai: BJP leader Poonam Mahajan faced backlash from the Nationalist Congress Party after she compared its leader, Sharad Pawar with the Mahabaratha character - Shakuni Mama – at a campaign rally on Sunday.
