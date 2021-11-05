Poor Air Quality Recorded at Many Places in Haryana & Punjab, a Day After Diwali

Bad air quality was reported at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Friday following rampant bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night. Residents in many places, especially in the National Capital Region, woke up to a thick layer of smog.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) of Faridabad (454), Gurugram (473), Sonipat (411), Rohtak (449), Hisar (421), recorded "severe" air quality on Friday morning. In Karnal, the air quality was "very poor" at 304. It was "poor" in Ambala (268) and "moderate" in Panchkula (157).

In neighbouring Punjab too, Ludhiana's AQI was 300, which fell in "poor" category, 348 in Jalandhar (very poor), and 263 in Patiala (poor). In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the AQI was 152, which was moderate.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Cracker bursting continued till late night in NCR cities of Faridabad and Gurugram.

The Haryana government had imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region. Diwali was celebrated across Punjab and Haryana with great fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm.

Punjab had allowed bursting of only green crackers for two hours — 8 pm to 10 pm. However, sale and use of any kind of firecrackers had been prohibited in the cities of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar from midnight of October 28-29 to the midnight of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 as the average AQI for November in Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar has remained in "poor" category.

In neighbouring Haryana, the state government had on Sunday imposed a ban with immediate effect on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region while restrictions were imposed in other parts of the state where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) is in "poor" and above categories. Only green crackers were allowed to be sold in cities and towns where the air quality is in the moderate or below category, as the bursting of crackers was permitted only from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration had recently imposed a complete ban on the sale or use of any kind of firecrackers.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.