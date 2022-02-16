Poor Quality, Lack of Maintenance Led to Closure of Bengaluru's Goraguntepalya Flyover: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called the Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru unsafe for heavy vehicles and told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that such automobiles will not be plying on the flyover in the near future. He added that the quality of work on it was poor and that he would ask the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) to open the flyover only for light wheels.

The flyover has been shut since December 26 when it was discovered during an inspection that there were two rusted cables at the eighth mile. Due to the closure of the Goraguntepalya flyover, there has been increased traffic on Tumakuru Road.

The issue was raised during the zero hour by Dasarahalli Janata Dal (secular) MLA R Manjunath. He said that the NHAI has not spoken on the matter and despite the flyover being closed, they have been collecting toll. He detailed the traffic nuisance on National Highway 4 and said that even ambulances were being caught in the rush.

The traffic concern was also put forth by Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kager.

Responding to the concerns, Bommai said that the flyover was closed due to poor quality work and lack of maintenance. He further informed that the Indian Institute of Sciece (IISc) experts deemed it unsafe for vehicle even after repair work. Despite the repairs, he added, the cables from the support system were not up to the mark.

“I have written a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the issue as this is an important link between North India, North Karnataka and South Karnataka," Bommai said.

The closure of the flyover has also led to traffic on the Outer Ring road, 8th Mile Junction and Hesaraghatta Road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.