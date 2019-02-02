English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poor Visibility and Low Temperature Engulf North India
The Air Quality Index for Delhi scaled a figure of 309 until 8 am on Saturday. This falls under the 'very poor' category.
File Photo (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed over the national capital and neighbouring regions on Saturday leading to the delay of 13 incoming trains to Delhi.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may touch 9 degrees Celcius.
The Air Quality Index for Delhi scaled a figure of 309 until 8 am that falls under the ‘very poor’ category.
Haryana and Punjab also shivered under intense cold conditions.
Ambala and Karnal in Haryana had visibility of less than 50m, said the meteorological department. Heavy fog adversely affected rail, air and road traffic with officials saying some flights and trains delayed.
Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department has predicted more snowfall and rain in the coming week. Major tourist spots Manali (-3.8 degrees Celsius), Kufri (-2.2 degrees Celsius) and Dalhousie (-2.2 degrees Celsius) shivered below freezing point on Friday, the department added.
Lahaul and Spiti district's administrative centre, Keylong, continued to be the coldest place with the lowest temperature at -14 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was -7.8 degrees Celsius.
(With Inputs from PTI)
