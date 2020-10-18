Poor Visibility Forces Helicopter To Land In TN Village

Tirupathur (TN): A private helicopter bound to Tirupati made an unscheduled landing in this district on Sunday due to poor visibility, police said. All the occupants of the helicopter were safe, police said, adding, they later made their onward journey after about two hours.

A family of five from Coimbatore, besides a two- member crew, were on their way to Tirupati this morning when the pilot faced visibility issues due to foggy conditions, police said. Subsequently, the pilot landed the chopper on an open area at Kandili in this district, much to the surprise of locals who gathered to have a glimpse of the helicopter, even as police reached the spot later.

The occupants of the helicopter were said to be a business family from Coimbatore..

