Pope Appeals to International Community to Help Flood Victims in Kerala
Pope Francis prayed for the Kerala flood-affected victims at St Peter's Square.
Indian citizens show placards in support of the people of Kerala during Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug.19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to the international community to provide "concrete support" to tens of thousands of flood victims in Kerala, calling the deluge a "great calamity".
Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.
"The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes," he said.
He voiced his hopes that "these brothers and sisters" would be supported by "our solidarity, and by concrete support from the international community".
He expressed his closeness to the Catholic Church in Kerala, "which is at the forefront of efforts to bring aid to the population."
Pope Francis than led the crowds gathered at St Peter's Square in prayer for those suffering from "this great calamity."
Nearly 200 people have been killed since August 8 in the state's worst floods in a century while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
