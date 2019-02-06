English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Pope Francis Admits Priests, Bishops Sexually Abused Nuns After Outcry From Vatican's Women's Magazine
The magazine issue condemned the widespread abused and cases in which the sisters were forced to get abortions or give birth to children who were not recognised by their fathers . The issue hit the headlines after a nun accused a Kerala bishop of repeatedly raping her in a case that triggered rare dissent within the country’s Catholic Church.
File photo of Pope Francis.
Loading...
Pope Francis admitted on Tuesday that Catholic priests and bishops had sexually abused nuns, the latest scandal to rock the church.
“There are some priests and also bishops who have done it,” the pontiff said in response to a journalist’s question on the abuse of nuns, speaking on the return flight from his trip to the United Arab Emirates.
The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican’s women’s magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers.
The issue hit the headlines last year after a nun accused a Kerala bishop of repeatedly raping her in a case that triggered rare dissent within the country’s Catholic Church.
Francis said the problem could be found “anywhere” but was prevalent in “some new congregations and in some regions”.
“I think it’s still going on, because it’s not something that just goes away like that. On the contrary,” he added.
He said the Church has “suspended several clerics” and the Vatican has been “working (on the issue) for a long time”.
‘Must do more’
“I don’t want to hear it said that the Church has not got this problem, because it has.
“Must we do more? Yes! Do we want to? Yes!” he said.
He said it was a cultural problem, the roots of which lie in “seeing women as second class”.
The February issue of “Women Church World”, a supplement distributed with the Vatican’s Osservatore Romano newspaper, warned that nuns have been silent over abuse for decades for fear of retaliation.
It said the Vatican received reports of priests abusing nuns in Africa in the 1990s.
“If the Church continues to close its eyes to the scandal -- made even worse by the fact that abuse of women brings about procreation and is therefore at the origin of forced abortions and children who aren’t recognised by priests -- the oppression of women in the Church will never change,” editor Lucetta Scaraffia wrote.
In the case from Kerala, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 in the southern state of Kerala on suspicion of raping the nun in question 13 times between 2014 and 2016.
Pope Francis suspended him the day before his arrest, appointing another bishop in his place. Mulakkal, 53, who headed the diocese of Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab, has denied the allegations.
The nun first spoke out in June but police only started formal questioning in September, as fury over the case mounted.
Five nuns -- in a rare public show of dissent within the Indian Church -- and dozens of supporters staged days of protests.
Failure by Church officials to take action on sexual abuse allegations has been one of the biggest scandals to hit Roman Catholicism globally in recent years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“There are some priests and also bishops who have done it,” the pontiff said in response to a journalist’s question on the abuse of nuns, speaking on the return flight from his trip to the United Arab Emirates.
The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican’s women’s magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers.
The issue hit the headlines last year after a nun accused a Kerala bishop of repeatedly raping her in a case that triggered rare dissent within the country’s Catholic Church.
Francis said the problem could be found “anywhere” but was prevalent in “some new congregations and in some regions”.
“I think it’s still going on, because it’s not something that just goes away like that. On the contrary,” he added.
He said the Church has “suspended several clerics” and the Vatican has been “working (on the issue) for a long time”.
‘Must do more’
“I don’t want to hear it said that the Church has not got this problem, because it has.
“Must we do more? Yes! Do we want to? Yes!” he said.
He said it was a cultural problem, the roots of which lie in “seeing women as second class”.
The February issue of “Women Church World”, a supplement distributed with the Vatican’s Osservatore Romano newspaper, warned that nuns have been silent over abuse for decades for fear of retaliation.
It said the Vatican received reports of priests abusing nuns in Africa in the 1990s.
“If the Church continues to close its eyes to the scandal -- made even worse by the fact that abuse of women brings about procreation and is therefore at the origin of forced abortions and children who aren’t recognised by priests -- the oppression of women in the Church will never change,” editor Lucetta Scaraffia wrote.
In the case from Kerala, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 in the southern state of Kerala on suspicion of raping the nun in question 13 times between 2014 and 2016.
Pope Francis suspended him the day before his arrest, appointing another bishop in his place. Mulakkal, 53, who headed the diocese of Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab, has denied the allegations.
The nun first spoke out in June but police only started formal questioning in September, as fury over the case mounted.
Five nuns -- in a rare public show of dissent within the Indian Church -- and dozens of supporters staged days of protests.
Failure by Church officials to take action on sexual abuse allegations has been one of the biggest scandals to hit Roman Catholicism globally in recent years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
- Katrina Kaif Gets Temperature Soaring with This Latest Instagram Picture
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results