Popular Actress Ramola To Soon Feature in This Film

Popular actress Ramola is all set to make her debut in the film industry with the movie Ritchie. She is known for playing the role of Sanya in the Popular Television soap Kannadati.

The shooting of the film has been completed and the movie will hit the theatres in Kannada and Hindi language. Produced under the banner of Maruti Movie Makers, the film will feature Ramola as the female lead.

Directed by Hemanth, who now goes by the name Richie, will also be seen playing the lead role in the film. He alongside Rakesh Rao has produced the film.

The film was shot in Bangalore, Mysore, and Mangalore. Recently, the film also had a schedule in Madikeri. Ritchie is a suspense thriller film which also portrays a love story magnificently.

Ritchie stars Nishkala, Manoj Mishra, Ramesh Pandit, and Mimicry Gopi in pivotal roles. Chandraprabha of Majabharat fame and Raghavendra of Comedy Khiladi have also acted in the film.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, the filmmaker-actor Ritchie told, “We had scheduled a shoot in Madikeri for a song called Saniha. Popular singer Sonu Nigam has sung the song in Kannada. Now, we shot the same song in Hindi. Kunal Ganjawala has sung the song.

With cinematography done by Viresh NTA, Arjun Kittu has shown his magic at the editing table. While the action direction of the film is taken care of by Vikram More and Different Dany.

The choreography of the film is done by Chinniprakash. The film has four melodious songs which are composed by popular singers including Sonu Nigam, Kunal Ganjawala, Ankita Kundu, and Agastya Santhosh. Moreover, Javed Ali, Palak Muchhal and Kunal Ganjawala have sung the songs of this movie which will be released in Hindi version.

Meanwhile Gaus Phir, Anand and Vinod have penned the songs.

The actress cemented her strong place in the entertainment industry with the daily soap Kannadati. Now, it will be exciting to see how she will perform in her upcoming film.

