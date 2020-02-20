Take the pledge to vote

Popular Among Indian Techies, Tightened H-1B Visa Norms May be Part of Trump-Modi Talks: Govt

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy, Modi' Rally. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the issue relating to H-1B visa "could come up" during US President Donald Trump's visit to India on February 24.

The statement came hours after a Virginia-based National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) report revealed that the number of Indians getting permanent residency in Canada increased by 105 per cent in the first 11 months of 2019 alone as there was disenchantment following the restrictive visa policies in the US.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The visa is one of the most popular ones for foreigners visiting the US for business or trade purpose.

The US government had last year said that it was planning to curb the distribution of the H-1B visa to Indians. While the Trump administration is yet to take a final decision on this matter, it could affect the Indian IT professionals.

India has been the only country that takes 70 per cent of the 85,000 H-1B visas applied annually. The H-1B visa is crucial for the IT sector in India.

