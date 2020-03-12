Take the pledge to vote

Popular Front of India’s Delhi Chief, Secretary Arrested for ‘Instigating, Funding Riots’

PFI secretary Mohammad Iliyas had contested the recent Delhi Assembly polls from Karawal Nagar on a ticket from SDPI.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Popular Front of India’s Delhi Chief, Secretary Arrested for ‘Instigating, Funding Riots’
File photo: Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

New Delhi: Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi chief Parvez Ahmed and Secretary Mohammad Iliyas were arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell for alleged involvement in Delhi riots.

"The duo has been arrested for their alleged role in instigating people during the Delhi riots," a senior official said. "Their role has also surfaced in the funding of the riots," he added.

Iliyas is a resident of Shiv Vihar, also contested in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls from Karawal Nagar on a ticket from SDPI.

Parvez and Illiyas are likely to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court later.

