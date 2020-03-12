Popular Front of India’s Delhi Chief, Secretary Arrested for ‘Instigating, Funding Riots’
PFI secretary Mohammad Iliyas had contested the recent Delhi Assembly polls from Karawal Nagar on a ticket from SDPI.
File photo: Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Delhi: Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi chief Parvez Ahmed and Secretary Mohammad Iliyas were arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell for alleged involvement in Delhi riots.
"The duo has been arrested for their alleged role in instigating people during the Delhi riots," a senior official said. "Their role has also surfaced in the funding of the riots," he added.
Iliyas is a resident of Shiv Vihar, also contested in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls from Karawal Nagar on a ticket from SDPI.
Parvez and Illiyas are likely to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court later.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Thunder in TikTok’s ‘Flip the Switch’ Challenge, Watch Video
- Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Song 'Balam Pichkari' on Holi
- Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson's Son Shares Health Update Post Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says They're Not Even that Sick
- NASA Curiosity Rover has Sent Us a Stunning 1.8-Gigapixel Panorama Photo of Mars
- Top Upcoming Car Launches of 2020: Hyundai Creta, Tata Altroz EV, Honda City and More