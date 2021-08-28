Popularity of Ayush Helped Improve Financial Condition of Farmers, Forest-dwellers: Kovind

Gorakhpur (UP): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the Ayush system of medicine has proved to be very helpful in boosting immunity, especially during the second wave of COVID-19, and that its popularity over the past two decades has helped improve the financial condition of farmers and forest-dwellers. Speaking at a function after laying the foundation of the first Ayush university of Uttar Pradesh here, the president said, "In the fight against COVID-19, especially in the second wave, Ayush system of medicine played an important role in increasing the immunity of people and making them free of infection." "The tribal society has a rich tradition of knowledge of herbs but in the last two decades, the popularity of the Ayush system of medicine has increased all over the country. The demand for herbs and medicinal plants has increased due to which the income of our forest-dwellers and farmers is increasing and employment opportunities for the youth have also increased," he said.

Kovind said he was confident that Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush Vishwavidyalaya in Gorakhpur will give a further boost to the education in Ayush medicine system and its popularity. He also stressed the importance of yoga, saying its practice fills a person with positive energy and makes them healthy and mentally, physically and emotionally stronger.

In modern times when life is full of stress and anxiety, the path of harmony between humans and nature is available through yoga, he said. "Mahatma Gandhi was a strong supporter of naturopathy and used to say that the means of physical healing are also present in our nature. He used to be very distressed by the fact that modern education is not related to our day-to-day life. Students do not have knowledge about their villages and farms. We all should have knowledge about our body, our village," the president said.

"Students should also have knowledge about the crops and vegetation grown in villages and the fields. With knowledge of vegetation around us, the treatment of common diseases is done at less cost and life becomes easier," he said. Kovind said it is believed that Baba Gorakhnath has been prominent in promoting the use of minerals and metals in the form of medicine and its use as emergency medicine, hence naming the Ayush university after him is most appropriate.

On the third day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, the president reached Gorakhpur on Saturday morning.

