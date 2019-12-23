Poreyahat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Yadav of JVMP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

16. Poreyahat (पोड़ैयाहाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Godda (गोड्डा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Poreyahat is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.68%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,74,376 eligible electors, of which 1,40,670 were male, 1,33,704 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Poreyahat, there are 5131 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2830 are male, 2301 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3960 voters in the 80+ age category and 1593 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,63,155 eligible electors, of which 1,35,996 were male, 1,27,159 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,19,806.

Poreyahat has an elector sex ratio of 950.48.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Pradip Yadav of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11158 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 35.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 36,704 votes which was 26.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 48.18% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 16. Poreyahat Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.52%, while it was 63.37% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 373 polling stations in 16. Poreyahat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 317.

Extent: 16. Poreyahat constituency comprises of the following areas of Godda district of Jharkhand: Poreyahat police station and Gram Panchayats Burhikura, Dammajhilua, Sandmara, Nonbatta, Makhni, Pathra and Punsiya in Godda police station in Godda sub-division; and Saraiyahat police station in Dumka Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Poreyahat is: 24.6842 87.2242.

