Porn Case: Raj Kundra's Bail Plea to be Heard Again by Mumbai Sessions Court on August 20

The sessions court of Mumbai will now continue to hear the bail applications of businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, on August 20, 2021. The court was hearing the bail application of his business associate, Ryan Tharp as well. Both have been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. The duo was previously denied bail by a lower magistrate court in the same case.

During the last hearing, the additional sessions court judge had asked the prosecution to file its reply, which was submitted on Tuesday. Kundra and Tharp will both continue to remain in judicial custody now.

While denying bail to Kundra, the magistrate court had noted that the alleged offences committed by the duo were detrimental to the health of the society.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 in the porn case. Mumbai Police had earlier said the case was filed in February this year and Kundra was the “key conspirator" in the matter. Police also added that they have sufficient evidence against Kundra, who was arrested after several hours of interrogation.

Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

