Porn Case: Raj Kundra's SBI Accounts in Kanpur 'With Crores Deposited' to be Seized by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Crime Branch has directed State Bank Of India to seize two State Bank accounts of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra at Kanpur, according to bank officials.

The SBI authorities noted that crores of rupees have been deposited in these two bank accounts.

Following the seizure of the bank accounts on Sunday, another matter involving Kundra surfaced. Sources told ANI that Arvind Srivastava ran Raj Kundra’s production company, and the money was being transferred to Arvind Srivastava’s wife Harshita.

Arvind’s father NP Srivastava who lives in the Shyam Nagar, told ANI: “In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses."

The Mumbai Crime Branch issued a lookout notice for Arvind in February 2021, according to NP Srivastava.

Arvind’s father, on the other hand, stated that he is unaware of Arvind’s employment or the money moved to Harshita’s bank account.

The development comes a day four employees of Raj Kundra testified against him.

On July 20, Mumbai police arrested Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in connection with an alleged porn racket. Raj Kundra’s company, which is owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law, used to manage an online streaming programme that allegedly generated porn videos in collaboration with a London-based firm. Kundra was arrested and held in police custody until July 23, a date that has now been extended to July 27.

Tanvir Hashmi, one of the persons allegedly involved in the case, who is reportedly known to edit the videos in question, said the clips could not be called porn, and that he had never met Kundra.

Out on bail, Hashmi spoke to the media after being summoned by the Crime Branch. Actor Gehana Vasisth, and two other persons were also summoned in the case for questioning, but failed to appear.

