Porn, Flirt, then Blackmail: This is How Mewat Gangs Are Extorting Crores from Wealthy Men

Notorious for their criminal craft of ‘tatlu bazzi’ in the past, the gangs of Mewat have resurfaced as cyber criminals, who are extorting money from men by blackmailing them with their private videos. At least 36 gangs have been busted and 600 accused arrested by Alwar police in the ‘sextortion’ case.

Two decades back, the gangs were known for ‘tatlu bazzi, where they sold fake gold bricks as antique items discovered during excavations. Now, they are running a scam through social media, where they extort money by honeytrapping wealthy middle-aged men with porn clips, the Times of India reported.

The gang has targeted nearly 150 km area of Alwar and Bharatpur districts. The gang members pose as beautiful women to befriend men and flirt with them, gradually to exchange numbers and chat on WhatsApp.

Posing as women, the miscreants play porn clip and coax the men to indulge in similar sexual activities on video call. This video gets recorded and is then used for blackmailing the men for money. Those who refuse to pay money are threatened that their videos will be shared with their friends or uploaded on porn sites.

Several victims do not report to the police and end up paying the sum. “We have always implored people to file FIRs so that we can track the accused and arrest them," the TOI quoted Alwar SP Tejswani Gautam as saying.

The gang operates from an area located deep in the Mewat region of Haryana. Further, Bhiwadi, Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Ramgarh, Laxmangarh in Alwar and Nagar, Pahadi and Govindgarh in Bharatpur also are the main areas where the gang workd. People from Nuh and the Punhana area of Haryana are also employed as gang members.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here