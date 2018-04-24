English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Porn is The Reason Behind Rising Child Rape Cases, Says Madhya Pradesh Minister
According to reports, the state government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday blamed pornographic websites for rising number of child rape and molestation cases in the country.
The minister said his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.
"We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter," Singh said.
According to reports, the state government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites.
Singh's statement comes after the horrific rape and murder of an infant baby girl in Indore on April 19.
Just two days ago, an Indore model took to Twitter to narrate how her skirt was pulled at on a busy street in the city and no one came forward to help her.
On Sunday, following the huge outrage over the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and rape of a teenager in Unnao, the Union Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age.
Many other states are also contemplating bringing in a similar legislation.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
