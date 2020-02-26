Porn Sites Leading Cause of Crime, Children Should be Taught to Keep Away from Them, Says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said children would be taught to keep away from porn sites, which he said was a leading cause of crime against women.

The awareness drive would be carried under the "Unnayan" scheme, already in action in the state-run schools across Bihar, he said.

The CM dwelt on the subject while replying to a discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the joint session of the state legislature on February 24, 2020.

Under the programme, students of 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools are imparted lessons using information technology as a supplement to classroom teaching in a bid to make learning more interesting as well as receptive.

The Unnayan scheme, which was initially started in Banka district has been extended across the state from September 5, 2019.

"Dangerous and obscene contents are being watched on porn sites across the world. People are viewing vulgar stuff on mobile phones. Children are becoming victims of it...We are against porn sites and have written to the Centre for a complete ban on it," Kumar said.

In the midst of nationwide outrage over rising cases of gangrape across the country, Kumar had on December 16, 2019, written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban all "porn sites and inappropriate content" available on the internet.

The chief minister also made rich reference to the government's efforts in the field of environment protection and achievements under "seven resolves" of good governance.

Talking about the "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali" environment campaign, Kumar said his government has taken a decision to hold debate and discussion on every first Tuesday of a month on "environment protection and climate change" in schools, colleges, and government institutions.

Besides, painting and essay competition will be conducted in schools, he added.

