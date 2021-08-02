Porn Video Plays Out During Online Class in Pune

Many schools have adopted online classes after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as the education institutions across the country remained shut following lockdown. However, over-reliance on technology has its downsides, and a recent incident from Pune only goes to further underline this.

The incident, which is from Pune, took place at an English medium school which is situated in Rajgurunagar.

On July 30, the teacher from a school in Rajgurunagar of Pune started taking online class via online video chat platform Zoom for class 10 students. But to her shock a pornographic video clip started playing out as soon as the online link was established. As the objectionable video popped up on the screen students complained to the teacher through the chat box. The students also informed their parents about this incident.

Many students stopped the online class after the incident, but the teacher, unaware of this, carried on with her lecture. However, the next day, the parents of the students went to meet the principal of the school and lodged a formal complaint. The principal has promised strict action against the ones who are behind the unfortunate faux pas.

The school administration said that the incident was the result of tampering by a cyber-criminal. Education Officer Sanjay Naikade said that they have full knowledge of the incident and an investigation is being carried out. The school has claimed that the cybercriminal carried out the mischief by means of hacking. Further action will be taken after questioning the headmaster and teacher of the school, said Naikade.

