Portals Of Rangnath Temple In Vrindavan To Reopen For Devotees On Oct 30

Mathura (UP), Oct 27: The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligatory for every devotee.

The devotees have also been advised to refrain from touching anything inside the temple, she said. Earlier, a delegation of ‘Tirth Purohits’ and traders had met Srinivasan and requested her to reopen the temple.

After consulting the mahant of the temple, she announced that the shrine will reopen for devotees from auspicious Sharad Purnima falling on October 30. The temple was closed ever since the lockdown was imposed all over the country, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an office bearer of Rangnath temple said.

Meanwhile, the management committee of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has decided to increase the number of daily online registrations to 2,500. Munish Sharma, the manager of Banke Bihari temple, said on the viability of the system, the number of online registrations may further be extended.

The temple management committee has advised the devotees to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, failing which they will be denied entrance into the shrine.

