Portion of Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Northwest Delhi

Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in Northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said. According to police, the incident took place around 7.30 am. The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped. JCB machines have been called to clear the road, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here