Portion of Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Northwest Delhi

Earlier in May, there was a fire incident at Bhalswa landfill. (Image: News18 Hindi/File)

Earlier in May, there was a fire incident at Bhalswa landfill. (Image: News18 Hindi/File)

Shanties nearby suffered minor damages, but no one is feared trapped.

Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in Northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said. According to police, the incident took place around 7.30 am. The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped. JCB machines have been called to clear the road, they said, adding further details are awaited.

first published:August 23, 2021, 18:30 IST