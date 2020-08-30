Portion of Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi Caves in, NDMC Diverts Traffic

The traffic movement on Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in central Delhi has been closed after a portion of the road caved in. A portion on Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, situated in the Lutyens' Delhi, caved in on Saturday.

"Traffic movement is closed on Madhav Rao Scindia Marg due to ongoing work by NDMC," the Delhi Traffic police tweeted. According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), they received information about the incident on Saturday evening.

"This was observed around 5.40 pm on Saturday. We sent a team of roads, water supply and sewerage divisions of NDMC at the site. The cause of damage is being identified and then action will be initiated accordingly," a senior NDMC official said.