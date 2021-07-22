Portion of Nainital’s Raj Bhavan Road Collapses After Heavy Rain

A portion, around 20 metres, of Nainital’s busy Raj Bhavan Road collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains in Uttarakhand for the last few days. About a dozen shops in Palika Bazaar, which is located at the Raj Bhavan Marg, were destroyed due to the landslide. Raj Bhavan is one of the main roads of the hill city and the monsoon saw heavy damage in the area.

The accident could have been fatal if it had happened in the daytime when a huge crowd of tourists gathers in the market. Luckily enough, the incident occurred late at night and no life was lost. The place has been cordoned off by the authorities now.

According to reports, police have closed off the area and are investigating the extent of the damage. The work of restructuring the damaged shops will begin soon. For now, the traffic has been diverted through another route.

The road from the city’s DSB College to Tallital, which is on the Raj Bhavan Road, is said to be very fragile from a geological point of view. Environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat admitted that due to the condition of the road only pedestrians were allowed to travel on it. Once a year, the government vehicles were allowed to pass through it. But lately, it has been opened to the general public too, despite its fragile condition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here