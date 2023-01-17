Portion of Road Caves in at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru

Days after a “sinkhole" appeared on the Brigade Road, one more such instance surfaced at Mahalakshmi Layout here on Tuesday, as a small portion of the main road caved in.

According to locals, the incident happened after the road was asphalted following a pipeline work a couple of days ago.

The incident came to light when a heavy vehicle passed through the stretch and got stuck, said an official, adding that work is on to fill it.

Locals have blamed the civic authorities for the “shoddy work", which led to the caving in, and also movement of heavy vehicles along the stretch.

The caving in that is said to be about three feet wide has caused difficulties for commuters.

A three-metre-deep “sinkhole" had appeared on Brigade Road last week, injuring a motorcyclist and causing massive traffic jams in the central part of the city.

Opposition Congress has targeted the ruling BJP government for the incident.

“The sinkholes of Corruption of #40PercentSarkara are an unending mess and nightmare for civic amenities. The exit of Bommai Govt is the only solution to stop the nauseating stench of unending corruption," AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

