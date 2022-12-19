CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Portion of Under Construction Bridge Collapses, Falls into River in Bihar's Begusarai | Watch
1-MIN READ

Portion of Under Construction Bridge Collapses, Falls into River in Bihar's Begusarai | Watch

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 11:02 IST

Begusarai, India

Officials said, nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported. (ANI Photo)

Officials said, nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported. (ANI Photo)

The bridge built across Burhi Gandak River collapsed and fell into the river ahead of its inauguration after it had developed cracks a few days ago.

A portion of an under construction bridge in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and reportedly fell into the river yesterday.

According to ANI, the bridge built across Burhi Gandak River collapsed and fell into the river ahead of its inauguration after it had developed cracks a few days ago.

According to officials, the 206-meter-long bridge is being built by Ma Bhagwati Construction, Begusarai, under the state government’s road construction department (RCD) at an approximate cost of ₹ 13 crore, per Hindustan Times.

RELATED NEWS

Officials said, nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Officials said, public and vehicular movement were restricted after cracks were reported on two of the bridge’s pillars. Ballia sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rohit Kumar told HT that investigators have started to probe the incident.

Local media reports suggest that the inauguration of the bridge was on hold because there was no access road to the bridge.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 19, 2022, 11:02 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 11:02 IST