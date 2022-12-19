Portion of Under Construction Bridge Collapses, Falls into River in Bihar's Begusarai | Watch

A portion of an under construction bridge in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and reportedly fell into the river yesterday.

According to ANI, the bridge built across Burhi Gandak River collapsed and fell into the river ahead of its inauguration after it had developed cracks a few days ago.

According to officials, the 206-meter-long bridge is being built by Ma Bhagwati Construction, Begusarai, under the state government’s road construction department (RCD) at an approximate cost of ₹ 13 crore, per Hindustan Times.

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of a bridge that was built across Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and fell into the river yesterday. The bridge had developed cracks a few days back. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/zB7L3bAOPA— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Officials said, nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Officials said, public and vehicular movement were restricted after cracks were reported on two of the bridge’s pillars. Ballia sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rohit Kumar told HT that investigators have started to probe the incident.

Local media reports suggest that the inauguration of the bridge was on hold because there was no access road to the bridge.

Read all the Latest India News here