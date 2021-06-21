Posh Noida Society In Target Of Thieves After Theft Of Worth Rs 35 Crore

The Rs 35 crore theft of gold and cash in a high profile housing society in Greater Noida is throwing new challenges for Noida Police as the investigation proceeds. The residents of the Silver City Society where the theft took place are now worried about their security as well.

After the high profile theft other thieves and gangs are also targeting the society thinking that the residents could have cash and jewellery worth crores. Thieves have stormed the society thrice since the theft worth Rs 35 crore in a flat.

After failing twice the thieves were able to enter a flat in the third attempt by breaking the locks. They stole jewellery worth lakhs. The act was caught on CCTV camera.

Sultan Ahmed, an engineer who lives in flat number 504 in the 13th tower of Silver City Society-2 saw his lock broken and objects scattered here and there on the floor when he returned home. He had gone to Lucknow with family on a holiday. The artificial jewellery and clothes were not touched by the thieves. Other valuable items were also stolen.

The Rs 35 crore heist took place in the flat number 301 in Tower number 5 of the society.

An FIR has been registered and police have started looking for the thieves based on the CCTV footage. The security in the society has been increased and Police have also become more alert during night patrol.

The Noida police busted, on June 11, the high profile case of Rs 35 crore theft in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida. The thieves had looted 40kg gold including biscuits and jewellery and Rs 6.5 crore in cash from the flat number 301 in Silver City society. The thieves entered into a fight while sharing the proceeds from the stealing and thus Noida police got the information about this. Noida police arrested a few members of the gang and after six days identified the flat in which the theft had taken place.

