News18 » India
1-min read

POSHAN Anthem Launched by Modi Govt to Take Message of Making India Malnutrition-Free by 2022 Ahead

The POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched with an allocated budget of Rs 9,046 crore for three years, with an aim to make India malnutrition-free by 2022.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
POSHAN Anthem Launched by Modi Govt to Take Message of Making India Malnutrition-Free by 2022 Ahead
A grab from POSHAN Abhiyaan anthem video by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

New Delhi: Malnutrition has been one of the serious issues staring at India and limiting its economic growth. To combat this challenge, POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched in 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched with an allocated budget of Rs 9,046 crore for three years, with an aim to make India malnutrition-free by 2022.

To take the message of making India malnutrition-free by 2022 to all corners of the country, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a song named ‘Bharatiya Poshan Anthem'. The five-minute long anthem was penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and sung by singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan.

The ministry has initially launched a two-minute long clip of the song, which aims to reach out to the masses to fight against the challenge. The lyrics of the anthem are: “Desh Umeed Se Hai, Karo Poshnam…”

The first glimpse of the song was unveiled on December 4 last year by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu as part of India’s campaign against malnutrition. At that moment, Naidu had voiced hope that the anthem will inspire people to join the movement against the problem of malnutrition and lead to a transformation in the country.

The POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to redouble the pace of fight against malnutrition in the country. The Abhiyaan targets to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anemia (among young children, women and adolescent girls) and reduce low birth weight by 2%, 2%, 3% and 2% per annum respectively. The target of the mission is to bring down stunting among children in the age group 0-6 years from 38.4% to 25% by 2022.

