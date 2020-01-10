Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

IAF Wing Commander Arrested for Posing as Amit Shah in Phone Call to MP Governor

Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela, currently posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi, was arrested along with his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla, who had posed as Shah's personal assistant (PA) during the phone call.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IAF Wing Commander Arrested for Posing as Amit Shah in Phone Call to MP Governor
Image for representation.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a senior IAF officer for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a phone call to state Governor Lalji Tandon to facilitate his friend's appointment as the vice-chancellor of a medical university, an official said on Friday.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela, currently posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi, was arrested along with his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla, who had posed as Shah's personal assistant (PA) during the phone call, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Additional Director General (ADG), STF, Ashok Awasthi said, Baghela had recommended Shukla's name to the governor for the post of the vice-chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU).

"We have arrested IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela on the charge of impersonating as Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a phone call to the state governor to influence the appointment for the post of vice-chancellor," he said.

"His dentist friend Dr Chandresh Kumar Shukla has also been arrested. Both of them are in the age group of 35 to 40 years," Awasthi added.

According to him, Baghela was earlier posted as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years.

Shukla was aspiring to become the V-C of the MPMSU and had applied for it when the process of appointment to the post begun, he said.

The ADG said that Shukla had contacted Baghela expressing his wish that he wanted to become the V-C of the university and told him that it could be done if some senior leader recommended his name.

"Later, both of them hatched a conspiracy and called the state governor (Lalji Tandon). While Shukla posed as Amit Shah's PA, Baghela impersonated as the union home minister and talked to the governor," Awasthi said.

However, the officials of the governor's house got suspicious and found it to be a fraud when they cross-examined it. Subsequently, the case was reported to the STF, another official said.

The STF is interrogating the arrested duo, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram