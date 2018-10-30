GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Posing as Cops, 2 Men Rape Woman, Molest Her Minor Niece in Outer Delhi

The duo who accosted the woman and her niece in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area are yet to be identified.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Posing as Cops, 2 Men Rape Woman, Molest Her Minor Niece in Outer Delhi
File photo: Students shout slogans during a protest against rape. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Posing as policemen, two men allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor niece at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, they added. According to the police complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman and her niece at Kanjhawala police station, two men approached them and began a conversation, saying they were policemen, a senior police officer said.

The woman alleged that when she was being raped by one of the men, the other was molesting her niece, he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

Medical examination of the victims were conducted and their statements were recorded in front of a magistrate, police said, adding the two men are yet to be identified.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...