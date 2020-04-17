Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Posing as Patients & Attendants, 16 Leave for Bihar in Gurugram Ambulances; Gave Rs 7k Each for Trip

In Gurugram, the district police have intercepted two ambulances carrying 16 persons heading for Bihar at the Badshahpur checkpost.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2020, 8:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Medical technicians secure a patient that was identified to have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into an ambulance while wearing protective gear, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (Reuters/Stefan Jeremiah)
Representational photo. (Image: Reuters)

Gurugram: After the extension of the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic till May 3, people are coming up with new ideas to return to their native places.

In Gurugram, the district police have intercepted two ambulances carrying 16 persons heading for Bihar at the Badshahpur checkpost.

Gurugram ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that the persons were posing as patients and their attendants and were also carrying fake prescriptions issued by of a private hospital.

"Those ambulances were heading towards Agra via Sohna, Palwal and Mathura. When they reached Badshahpur, the police deployed at the checkpost asked for valid documents for their movement. The group of people then presented prescriptions issued by the hospital," Sangwan said.

"In a bid to verify their claim, when the cops dialled the phone numbers mentioned in the prescriptions, they turned out to be fake. The group of people inside the vehicles then broke down and admitted that they had chalked out a plan to reach their native places in Bihar," Sangwan said.

On being questioned, the drivers of the vehicles admitted that they had charged Rs 7,000 from each passenger.

Those rounded up have been identified as Satyam Singh, Brajesh, Shivam, Ashok, Akhilesh Pandey, Prabhuraj, Om Prakash, Awadh Kishor, Prem Chand, Mahendra Ram, Sahib Yadav, Ajay, Ramayan Ram, Sanjay, Mohit, Kalu and Dharamveer.

"All of them have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act of Haryana," Sangwan added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,542

    +54,325*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,157,108

    +96,181*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,519

    +32,163*  

  • Total DEATHS

    144,047

    +9,693*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres