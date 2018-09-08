English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake Call Centre Busted in Bhopal, 7 Held for Posing as US Officials to Con Americans
Police are investigating the gang's possible connection with similar groups in African countries including Nigeria.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bhopal: A fake call centre involved in duping the US citizens of huge sums has been busted in Bhopal. This comes less than three weeks after a similar call centre was busted in Indore.
The police said that the members of the group posed online as US law enforcement officers and duped US loan defaulters of huge sums by threatening them with prosecution and arrest.
Seven youth, four from Madhya Pradesh and three from Gujarat, used to run the call centre from a rented premises in Bhopal.
Abhishek Pathak from Ahmedabad had paired up with Bhopal’s 29-year-old Rampal Singh, a BCA graduate, after they worked in Ahmedabad’s outbound call centre and learnt speaking fluently to US citizens. They had hired school drop-outs to carry out the fake
“By hiring four operators including school drop-outs, the two managed to dupe 3,000 to 5,000 US citizens who were loan defaulters,” DG (Cyber) Aruna Mohan Rao said.
“As the fraudsters threatened the naïve US citizens by posing as officers of federal law enforcement officers, they were trapped into sending money as loan settlement amount through bitcoins and Moneygram and at times the money was transferred to other fraudsters,” said Rao.
The members of the racket had procured the personal data of 12 lakh US citizens and used to send them e-mails and text messages. They used multiple e-mail accounts named as US agencies and internet telephony to coerce gullible US citizens to settle loan amounts and pay them huge sums, ADG (Cyber) Rajesh Gupta said.
Ahmedabad-origin Vatsal Dipeshbhai Gandhi is believed to have helped the Bhopal call centre procure personal data of 12 lakh US citizens using his overseas contacts.
The gang made their victims pay sums to their accounts of their partners in US and other countries. The Bhopal-based group would in turn received their payments in Indian currency. They received around Rs 20 lakh through scamming.
Police are investigating the gang's possible connection with similar groups in African countries including Nigeria.
The police said that the members of the group posed online as US law enforcement officers and duped US loan defaulters of huge sums by threatening them with prosecution and arrest.
Seven youth, four from Madhya Pradesh and three from Gujarat, used to run the call centre from a rented premises in Bhopal.
Abhishek Pathak from Ahmedabad had paired up with Bhopal’s 29-year-old Rampal Singh, a BCA graduate, after they worked in Ahmedabad’s outbound call centre and learnt speaking fluently to US citizens. They had hired school drop-outs to carry out the fake
“By hiring four operators including school drop-outs, the two managed to dupe 3,000 to 5,000 US citizens who were loan defaulters,” DG (Cyber) Aruna Mohan Rao said.
“As the fraudsters threatened the naïve US citizens by posing as officers of federal law enforcement officers, they were trapped into sending money as loan settlement amount through bitcoins and Moneygram and at times the money was transferred to other fraudsters,” said Rao.
The members of the racket had procured the personal data of 12 lakh US citizens and used to send them e-mails and text messages. They used multiple e-mail accounts named as US agencies and internet telephony to coerce gullible US citizens to settle loan amounts and pay them huge sums, ADG (Cyber) Rajesh Gupta said.
Ahmedabad-origin Vatsal Dipeshbhai Gandhi is believed to have helped the Bhopal call centre procure personal data of 12 lakh US citizens using his overseas contacts.
The gang made their victims pay sums to their accounts of their partners in US and other countries. The Bhopal-based group would in turn received their payments in Indian currency. They received around Rs 20 lakh through scamming.
Police are investigating the gang's possible connection with similar groups in African countries including Nigeria.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Quits After Knee Injury; Juan Martin Del Potro to Face Novak Djokovic for Title
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...