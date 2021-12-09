Positive Identification of Remains of Bipin Rawat, Wife & Brig LS Lidder Was Possible; ‘Shradhanjali’ Later Tonight

The Indian Airforce aircraft from Sulur, carrying the remains of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and other security forces personnel, is expected to arrive at Delhi’s Palam Airbase by 7.40pm on Thursday.

The shradhanjali ceremony is scheduled from 8.30pm onwards, News18 has learnt.

Positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now — Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder, and their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin, for final religious rites as desired by their respective families.

The process for positive identification of remaining bodies is continuing. The remains will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities.

Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members.

The vehicles carrying the mortal remains were showered with flower petals by locals in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore who gathered on the roads with folded hands as the convoy passed through the streets on Thursday.

In a moving video that emerged online, people were seen paying their tributes by showering the ambulances with flowers and raising slogans of ‘veera vanakkam’, which translates to ‘salute to the brave hearts’.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, died on Wednesday, along with 11 other persons, after an IAF chopper carrying them crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

The Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff. Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son. The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state.

