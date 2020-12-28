Positivity Rate in Delhi Plummets to 1%, Fatalities Below 20

New Delhi: The national capital reported 757 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the positivity rate of the infections has reduced to 1 per cent in the last 24 hours while the deaths due to Covid also saw a significant drop as the city reported 16 fatalities in the same duration, the health bulletin by Delhi government stated.

Meanwhile, 939 patients recovered from the disease and 75,210 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

The latest figures of the case tally now stand at 6,22,851 while the death toll has reached 10,453. Of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 40,742 were done through RT-PCR and 34,468 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 83,51,048 tests so far, according to the bulletin by the Delhi health department.

Currently, 2,528 out of 18,774 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 72 out of 7,792 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 21 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Meanwhile, 3,335 people are in home isolation, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier stated that "third wave of Covid-19 seems to have been brought under control in Delhi".

The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on November 11.