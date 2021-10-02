Positivity Rates of Kerala, Mizoram Too High? Lockdown Might be the Only Solution

Covid positivity rates in Kerala, Mizoram continues to remain frighteningly high even as the country as a whole witnessed a downward trend in cases.

A high positivity rate is indicative of the fact that a state might be testing only the severely ill and require more tracking and treatment of a larger infected population. Though the fatality rates may have been lower this time compared to the peak of the second wave in April-May, any new variant carries the risk of more casualties.

At a 16% positivity rate over a 14- day period, Kerala is well within bounds to be placed under lockdown, reports TOI. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Mizoram stands at 17% followed by Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya, each ranging between 5% and 8%.

Bihar, UP, Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat are among the states who seem to have the infection currently in check with the total confirmed cases per 100 tests climbing down to as low as 0.006%.

States like Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, etc had recorded a positivity rate of up to 42% in the first half of May. Goa had highest at 42%, Karnataka and West Bengal at 31% and 30% followed by Kerala at 27%.

Since then, each of the other states has managed to contain the outbreak to below 1% level, except Kerala and some northeastern states.

Apart from Kerala, other tourist destinations, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, and Goa have managed to curb the virus spread with each of them having fortnightly positivity under 2% with J&K and Uttarakhand having it lower than 1%.

Kerala with 1.4 lakh active cases tops all states followed by Maharashtra with over 36,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu (17,200), Mizoram (16,015), Karnataka (12,500), and Andhra Pradesh (11,700). Five others currently have active cases ranging between 1,000 and 7,000.

