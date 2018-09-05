English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
POSOCO GATE 2019 Recruitment for Executive Trainees begins 16th September 2018, Stay Tuned
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of Marks obtained out of 100 in the corresponding GATE 2019 Paper (85%), Group Discussion (3%) & Personal Interview (12%).
POSOCO GATE 2019 Recruitment for Executive Trainees is scheduled to begin on 16th September 2018, this month on the official website of Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) - posoco.in. As per Advt. No. CC/07/2018 released by POSOCO, applications are invited for the post of Executive Trainees in Electrical and Computer Science disciplines. POSOCO will release separate notifications indicating the number of vacancies and reservation.
POSOCO GATE 2019 Recruitment - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins - 16th September 2018
Online Application Process Ends - 15th October 2018
POSOCO GATE 2019 Recruitment - Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should have appeared in GATE 2019 exam and must possess a valid GATE 2019 score in the corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz Electrical Engineering (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) to apply for ET (Computer Science).
S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical or Computer Science
Age Limit:
The upper age limit for this recruitment drive is 28 years as on 31st July 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement below:
https://posoco.in/IA/rectdoc/CC_ET__Detailed_Advertisement_POSOCO_2019.pdf
Application Fee:
General and Other Unreserved – Rs.500
SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – Exempted
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of Marks obtained out of 100 in the corresponding GATE 2019 Paper (85%), Group Discussion (3%) & Personal Interview (12%).
